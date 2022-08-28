Ministry plans chopper emergency medical service, invites operators

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 27

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has planned to develop a helicopter emergency medical service (EMS) to provide speedy treatment to needy citizens.

It has asked for expressions of interest from helicopter operators, who can offer a single-engine or twin-engine chopper for six months.

The chopper will be stationed at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, to be on call from sunrise to sunset with a 20-minute response time. Interested air operators have been asked to submit their responses by September 15. A certified air operator with at least one helicopter registered in its AOP (air operator permit) can apply.

The ministry believes that helicopters can provide a crucial service that can deliver emergency care within the “golden hour”. In EMS parlance, “golden hour” is the time where access to definitive care within an hour of occurrence of life-threatening trauma can make all the difference between life and death.