Minor earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Delhi

New Delhi, November 29
A minor earthquake occurred in Delhi Tuesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The epicentre of the quake with a magnitude of 2.5 was eight km west of New Delhi. It occurred at 9.30 pm.
Tremors were felt in the national capital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tata group to merge Vistara with Air India; Singapore Airlines to buy 25.1 pc stake in Air India
Deal expected to be complete by March 2024 | Tata group owns...
UK delivering on new Free Trade Agreement with India, says Rishi Sunak
In his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge...
Days after ‘traitor’ slur, Gehlot and Pilot put up show of unity ahead of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan
Asked to comment, Gandhi had told reporters in Indore on Mon...
'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI jury head over 'The Kashmir Files' row
Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...