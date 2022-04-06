Minor fire at Congress office in Delhi

New Delhi, April 6
A minor fire broke out at the office of All India Congress Committee on Akbar Road here in Lutyen's Delhi on Wednesday due to short circuit in an AC unit, officials said.
A call was received around 7.30 pm and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, fire officials said.
Sources, however, said the fire was minor and the AICC staff doused it using fire extinguishers from the party office.
Officials said the fire was caused by an electric fault in the compressor of an air-conditioner.
