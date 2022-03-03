Minor girl pushed off terrace by mother's paramour

Aligarh, March 3
A 16-year-old girl died after she was allegedly thrown off the terrace of a three-storied rented residential house in Aligarh's Mallha ka Nagla locality, by her mother's paramour.
Police said that Mohammad Arif, 28, who had illicit relations with the victim, Yasmeen's mother, Shazia, had come to meet the latter at her residence.
Arif got annoyed after Yasmeen told him that her mother was not present in the house even though she was very much there.
He allegedly thrashed Yasmeen and when she tried to hide herself on the third floor of the house, he located her and allegedly pushed her off from the third-floor terrace.
The landlord of the house was not in their house when the incident took place.
The victim's father Babu had died a few years ago, said police.
The victim's cousin Shahrukh Mehraj said that his sister did not like Arif visiting her house and they often had verbal fights.
Arif had even thrashed her several times in the past.
Circle officer (civil lines) Shwetabh Pandey said that both the accused, Arif and Shazia, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.
The two has been booked under section 302 (murder) of IPC at Kawarsi police station.
The body of the girl was handed over to her relatives after post-mortem.
