Minor girl raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district; 2nd incident in 4 days

Satna, July 30
A 17-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a man at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, police said on Sunday.
This is the second incident of rape of a minor girl in the district in four days.
The latest incident took place on Friday, following which the family members of the teenage girl lodged a complaint at Ramnagar police station, an official said, adding the accused was arrested on Saturday.
The accused, Vijay Saket (19), caught hold of the girl when she went to answer nature’s call in a deserted area on Friday afternoon, Ramnagar police station in-charge Aditya Naryan Dhurve said quoting the victim’s complaint.
The accused allegedly threatened to kill the girl and raped her, he said.
The girl got scared and did not inform her family about the incident after returning home, the police official said.
She narrated the ordeal to her family members on Saturday following which a complaint was lodged, he said.
The police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape, abduction and threatening the victim and arrested the accused, the official said.
On Thursday, a 12-year-old girl was raped, bitten multiple times and brutalised allegedly by two men working for the trust managing a famous temple in Maihar town of Satna district, police earlier said.
The two accused, Ravindra Kumar and Atul Bhadoliya, were arrested following the incident and the local administration on Saturday demolished their houses, an official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc MPs submit memorandum to Governor, say Manipur situation deteriorating
All-party delegation should visit the state to talk to peopl...
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...
Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants
Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...
Army jawan on leave goes missing from J-K's Kulgam, massive search operation launched
His father has appealed to those who might have abducted the...