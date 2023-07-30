 Minor girl raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district; 2nd incident in 4 days : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Minor girl raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district; 2nd incident in 4 days

Minor girl raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district; 2nd incident in 4 days

On Thursday, a 12-year-old girl was raped, bitten multiple times and brutalised allegedly by two men working for the trust managing a famous temple in Maihar town of Satna district

Minor girl raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district; 2nd incident in 4 days

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



PTI

Satna, July 30

A 17-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a man at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, police said on Sunday.

This is the second incident of rape of a minor girl in the district in four days.

The latest incident took place on Friday, following which the family members of the teenage girl lodged a complaint at Ramnagar police station, an official said, adding the accused was arrested on Saturday.

The accused, Vijay Saket (19), caught hold of the girl when she went to answer nature’s call in a deserted area on Friday afternoon, Ramnagar police station in-charge Aditya Naryan Dhurve said quoting the victim’s complaint.

The accused allegedly threatened to kill the girl and raped her, he said.

The girl got scared and did not inform her family about the incident after returning home, the police official said.

She narrated the ordeal to her family members on Saturday following which a complaint was lodged, he said.

The police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape, abduction and threatening the victim and arrested the accused, the official said.

On Thursday, a 12-year-old girl was raped, bitten multiple times and brutalised allegedly by two men working for the trust managing a famous temple in Maihar town of Satna district, police earlier said.

The two accused, Ravindra Kumar and Atul Bhadoliya, were arrested following the incident and the local administration on Saturday demolished their houses, an official said.

#Madhya Pradesh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Khalistan Liberation Force-backed terror module planning targeted killings in Punjab busted

2
Nation

Heavy rain, flooding likely in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana on August 2-3: Met Dept

3
Nation

'Help me see bodies of my son, husband': Mother of woman paraded naked in Manipur to opposition MPs

4
Nation

Indore man gets 40,000-page answer to RTI plea, brings home documents in SUV

5
Nation

Two Corporate Affairs Ministry officials, Alok Industries associate among 4 arrested for graft

6
Himachal

Himachal hotel association announces 50 per cent discount, Minister Vikramaditya Singh says state safe to travel

7
Punjab

Spicejet, Star Air to launch flights from Adampur to 5 destinations

8
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet gives nod for revised mechanism for distribution of wheat flour, wheat at doorsteps of beneficiaries

9
Nation

BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls

10
Punjab

Punjab’s Tarun Chugh retained in core central BJP team ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

INDIA bloc MPs submit memorandum to Governor, says Manipur situation deteriorating

INDIA bloc MPs submit memorandum to Governor, say Manipur situation deteriorating

All-party delegation should visit the state to talk to peopl...

Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 100 patients evacuated

Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported

The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...

Gang waylays car on national higway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...

Army jawan on leave goes missing from Kulgam district of J-K

Army jawan on leave goes missing from J-K's Kulgam, massive search operation launched

His father has appealed to those who might have abducted the...


Cities

View All

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Change of river course near Sabhra village keeps admn, residents on toes

Amritsar civic body removes illegal advertisements from Nexus Mall

Canine menace: Visitors a harried lot as dogs roam freely in DAC

2 GNDU teachers nominated to panel for re-designing syllabus

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

48 PIS trainees rushed to hospital after lizard scare

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Carry out restoration work in accordance with city’s heritage character, say experts

Man gets 5 yrs in POCSO case

Chandigarh groundwater level down by 28.5 per cent in decade

Delhi: 3 schoolgoing boys feared drowned in Yamuna

Delhi: 3 schoolgoing boys feared drowned in Yamuna

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Three arrested for online sale of Chinese string

Delhi L-G visits Mehrauli archaeological park

At 59, Delhi’s AQI best this year

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

3 held with 100-gm heroin, arms

Looking forward: ‘Drainage officials managing waters in non-technical way’

2 LED TVs, gas cylinders stolen from government school

HC issues notice to state government over ‘wrong’ delimitation

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

NRI’s house theft case cracked

Four of interstate gang supplying weapons held

Thousands bid farewell to legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda

Family tries to keep Ishmeet’s legacy alive

Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking ~10K bribe

Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking Rs 10K bribe

Singer enthrals at YPS cultural extravaganza

Car carrying illegal liquor overturns

Official gets warm send-off post training

DLSA holds seminar