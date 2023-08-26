 Minor’s father, two brothers hack her to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi : The Tribune India

  • Minor’s father, two brothers hack her to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi

The three accused have been detained and confessed to committing the crime, say police

PTI

Kaushambi (UP), August 26

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death with an axe by her father and two brothers here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in her Muzaffarpur Tikri village in the Sarai Akil area, they added.

The victim, Preeti, used to frequently talk to a man from the same village over the phone despite her family members objecting to it, the police said.

Irked by Preeti's refusal to stop speaking to the man, her father Manrakhan Singh and two brothers Radheshyam Singh and Ghanshyam Singh allegedly killed her with an axe on Saturday, they added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said the three accused have been detained and have confessed to committing the crime.

Strict legal action would be taken in the matter, the SP said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem.

