Minor’s father, two brothers hack her to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), August 26
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death with an axe by her father and two brothers here on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place in her Muzaffarpur Tikri village in the Sarai Akil area, they added.
The victim, Preeti, used to frequently talk to a man from the same village over the phone despite her family members objecting to it, the police said.
Irked by Preeti's refusal to stop speaking to the man, her father Manrakhan Singh and two brothers Radheshyam Singh and Ghanshyam Singh allegedly killed her with an axe on Saturday, they added.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said the three accused have been detained and have confessed to committing the crime.
Strict legal action would be taken in the matter, the SP said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti’ point to unravel lunar secrets
Earlier in the day, PM Modi said touchdown spot of Vikram la...
3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat
Says he has already replied to most of the governor's questi...
Two Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives achieved, in-situ scientific experiments on lunar surface underway: ISRO
The national space agency says all payloads of Chandrayaan-3...
Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher booked under bailable charges in slap video case; Opposition slams BJP over 'hate politics'
The action comes a day after a video showing a teacher askin...
Video: 9 die as train's coach catches fire in Tamil Nadu's Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
The passengers of the private party coach had arrived from U...