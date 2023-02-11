‘Misconceived’: Supreme Court junks PIL for ban on BBC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 10

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking to impose a ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India, terming it as “entirely misconceived”. A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, “The writ petition is entirely misconceived and has no merit and is accordingly dismissed.”

The petition was filed by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta and Beerendra Kumar Singh, a farmer.

Accusing the BBC of bias, the petitioners alleged that its documentary on Gujarat was a result of a deep conspiracy against the global rise of India and its Prime Minister. The government had on January 21 issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary, “India: The Modi Question”.

The Supreme Court had on February 3 issued a notice to the Centre on petitions challenging its decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots. Asking the Centre and others to respond in three weeks to petitions filed by veteran journalist N Ram, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and advocates Prashant Bhushan and ML Sharma, it had asked it to produce original records related to the take down order.

However, the top court refused to pass any interim orders on the petitions, saying the government’s reply and the petitioners’ rejoinders were needed before passing any orders. “Can we allow the interim prayer without hearing them? We direct respondents to produce original records on the next date of hearing,” the Bench had said.

Turning down the petitioners’ request for an early date, the top court posted the matter in April. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had hit out at those approaching the Supreme Court against the ban on the BBC documentary.