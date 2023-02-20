Miscreants throw stones at Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence

New Delhi, February 20
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that his residence in the national capital was attacked by miscreants, and that this was the fourth such incident since 2014.
The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, who was on a visit to Rajasthan, said he had submitted a complaint to Delhi Police.
"My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately," he said in a series of tweets.
"It's concerning that this has happened in a so-called 'high security' zone. I've submitted a complaint to the cops & they've reached my residence," Owaisi added.
