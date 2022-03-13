Miscreants uproot SBI ATM, escape with over Rs 25 lakh in Rajasthan’s Alwar

Jaipur, March 13
Unidentified miscreants uprooted and escaped with an ATM containing Rs 25.83 lakh in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday night near Tijara Bridge, they said.
The miscreants also took away the CCTV cameras installed at the ATM kiosk of the State Bank of India, police said.
A case has been registered at Tijara Police Station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the bank management, they said.
We are analysing the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to trave the culprits, a police officer said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: 'Tussi kamaal kar dita', Arvind Kejriwal to supporters on Punjab landslide win, takes out mega Amritsar roadshow with Bhagwant Mann
The roadshow began after the two leaders along with newly el...
Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday
First session of Vidhan Sabha likely to be convened on March...
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE updates: CWC meet to discuss poll debacle in 5 states begins, Sonia Gandhi chairs
Six members including former PM Manmohan Singh and ex defenc...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia strikes military base near Polish border, 35 dead, Ukraine says
Britain said the incident, just 15 miles (25 km) from the Po...
Amid escalating tensions in Ukraine, India to temporarily relocate embassy to Poland
Decision comes as Russian troops are closing in on key Ukrai...