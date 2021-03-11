Info on fuel price misleading, wrong facts put out: Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, April 27
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray today said blaming non-BJP states for surge in petrol and diesel costs was “misinformation”.
“The central VAT on diesel is Rs 24.38 per litre and the state VAT is Rs 22.37 a litre. The central VAT on petrol is Rs 31.58 a litre and the state tax is Rs 32.55 a litre. To say that the prices of petrol and diesel are inflated in Maharashtra due to the taxes levied by the state government is misinformation,” Thackeray said.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said today’s interaction with PM Modi was “completely one-sided and misleading”. “Facts shared by him were wrong. We have been providing a subsidy of Re 1 on fuel for the last three years,” Mamata said. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal claimed the increase in petrol and diesel rates was due to the cess and surcharge levied by the Centre.
#Maharashtra #mamata banerjee #uddhav thackeray #west bengal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors