Info on fuel price misleading, wrong facts put out: Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray today said blaming non-BJP states for surge in petrol and diesel costs was “misinformation”.

“The central VAT on diesel is Rs 24.38 per litre and the state VAT is Rs 22.37 a litre. The central VAT on petrol is Rs 31.58 a litre and the state tax is Rs 32.55 a litre. To say that the prices of petrol and diesel are inflated in Maharashtra due to the taxes levied by the state government is misinformation,” Thackeray said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said today’s interaction with PM Modi was “completely one-sided and misleading”. “Facts shared by him were wrong. We have been providing a subsidy of Re 1 on fuel for the last three years,” Mamata said. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal claimed the increase in petrol and diesel rates was due to the cess and surcharge levied by the Centre.

#Maharashtra #mamata banerjee #uddhav thackeray #west bengal