Miss Universe applauds Himveers of ITBP for dedicated service to the Nation

Greater Noida, March 24
On arrival to India for the first time after being crowned Miss Universe 2021, Harnaz Kaur Sandhu on Thursday praised the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for dedicated service to the nation.
A special programme with ITBP personnel was organised by Himveer Wives Welfare Association (HWWA) under the aegis of ITBP at the 39th Battalion, ITBP, Surajpur (UP).
Ritu Arora, Chairperson, HWWA, expressed gratitude to Sandhu and the team for inspiring HWWA families in her address and felicitated them by presenting mementos.
The Association celebrated its Raising Day and announced several welfare measures for the ITBP on the occasion.
Usha International Limited and VLCC joined hands with HWWA to impart professional training to the families of ITBP personnel.
Sandhu inspired the ITBP HWWA families and children for success saying ‘hard work is the key to success’.
