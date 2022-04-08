Missing girl's body found in car in Asaram's ashram

Gonda, April 8
The body of a minor girl, who went missing from her house four days ago, was recovered from a car parked in self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram's ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Friday.
The car had been parked in the ashram premises in Bimour village of Nagar Kotwali area since past several days.
When a foul smell emanated from the car in the morning, the ashram staff opened the vehicle and saw the body inside after which they informed the police.
The police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem.
Initial investigations suggest that it is a case of murder and the body was hidden in the car, the police said.
Police and forensic teams are searching the ashram and the car.
Further investigations are underway. IANS
