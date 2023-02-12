Missing Indian found dead in Turkey; tattoo on hand helps in identification

Kotdwar (Uttarakhand), Feb 11
An Indian national missing in Turkey since the massive earthquake on February 6 was found dead on Saturday in the rubble of a hotel where he was staying.
Vijay Kumar Gaud, who hailed from Uttarakhand’s Pauri district and was working for a Bengaluru-based company, had gone to Turkey on an official assignment.
With his face crushed beyond recognition, Gaud was identified with a tattoo of the word “Om” on one of his hands, his family said here quoting Indian Embassy officials. Gaud was a resident of the Padampur area in Kotdwar in Pauri district.
“We inform with sorrow that body of Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkey since the February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified in Malatya, where he had gone on a business trip,” the Indian Embassy in Turkey tweeted.
Friends and relatives flocked to Gaud’s house to express their condolences to the bereaved family.
His body will first be flown to Istanbul and then taken to Delhi. It may take three days for his body to reach Kotdwar, family sources said quoting Indian Embassy officials.
