Missing Russian found, in railway police custody

PTI

Bhubaneswar, December 31

The Russian who had “disappeared” after the death of his two compatriots, lawmaker and businessman Pavel Antov and Vladimir Bidenov – in a hotel in Rayagada district, has been found and is in custody of the Railway Police (GRP). Andrew Glagolev, a self-proclaimed anti-Ukraine war activist, was located in a market near the Bhubaneswar railway station.

"His visa has expired and he has applied to the UN for asylum in India," Bhubaneswar GRP in-charge Jaydev Biswajit said. Glagolev had been earlier sighted holding a placard with anti-war and anti-Putin slogans, seeking financial assistance. His photo, clicked by some passenger, had gone viral.

Gleganov, who hails from Moscow, is in India since 2016.