Missing Russian found, in railway police custody

Bhubaneswar, December 31
The Russian who had “disappeared” after the death of his two compatriots, lawmaker and businessman Pavel Antov and Vladimir Bidenov – in a hotel in Rayagada district, has been found and is in custody of the Railway Police (GRP). Andrew Glagolev, a self-proclaimed anti-Ukraine war activist, was located in a market near the Bhubaneswar railway station.
"His visa has expired and he has applied to the UN for asylum in India," Bhubaneswar GRP in-charge Jaydev Biswajit said. Glagolev had been earlier sighted holding a placard with anti-war and anti-Putin slogans, seeking financial assistance. His photo, clicked by some passenger, had gone viral.
Gleganov, who hails from Moscow, is in India since 2016.
