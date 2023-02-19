Missing since quake, footballer's body found

Accra, February 18

Former Ghana international footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead following the devastating earthquake in Turkey, his agents confirmed on Saturday. The 31-year-old had been missing since the 7.8-magnitude earthquake shook southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6.

“It is with heavy hearts that I inform all well-wishers that Christian Atsu’s body was found this morning. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I thank everyone for their prayers and support,” said Nana Sechere, one of Atsu’s agents.

“Sorry for your loss. The funeral of our football player Christian Atsu, who died in the collapse, is on its way to his home country of Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. Rest in peace,” read a statement from Atsu’s club, Hatayspor. — IANS