Mission 2024: All eyes on Sharad Pawar-Nitish Kumar meeting

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 8

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar is expected to meet Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) stalwart Nitish Kumar later this week, or so he told reporters in Solapur before leaving for poll-bound Karnataka.

Pawar said an “alternative” (to the BJP government) is needed in the country and that he has received a message that Nitish Kumar will visit Mumbai on May 11.

“We will meet, though I do not have all the details with me. Our outlook is that an alternative (to the BJP government) is needed in the country.

“Those who wish to contribute to it, be it Nitish or Mamata (West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader), in my view we all need to work together for the same,” Pawar was quoted as saying.

Pawar, who also predicted a victory for the Congress in Karnataka, said that the BJP was in power in just “five to six” states while the rest of the states had non-BJP governments.

Uniting regional forces?

“If you look at the entire map of the country, only five to six states have BJP governments, and in the remaining states, there are non-BJP governments,” he said, listing “non-BJP” states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh.

Pawar, who on Friday made a U-Turn on his decision to quit as NCP chief, is among the opposition leaders working on a coalition to take on the might of the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

In fact, many opposition leaders, including Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, DMK’sMK StalinandTelangana Chief Minister KCR (Bharat Rashtra Samithi)are working on ways to take on the BJP in 2024.

Pawar who engineered the MVA—the coalition of the NCP, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Congress in 1999 enabling Uddhav Thackeray to become the chief minister of the state for the first time— has been a part of several coalitions, hence his relevance.

He and Nitish Kumar are among the important cornerstones for opposition unity for 2024.

Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee

Nitish Kumar and his deputy RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav have also been meeting opposition leaders. A few days back they were spotted with Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.They also met the senior Congress leadership in Delhi.

Banerjee too has had discussions with regional leaders likeOdisha CM Naveen Patnaik (BJD), Janata Dal (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and Stalin.

Opposition unity-key sticking points

Apart from designing the basic contours of any coalition/ ‘gathbandhan’, the opposition also needs to thrash out several important points like whether there should be a common face to take on PM Modiand whether the Congress should be a part of any such arrangement.

Many observers believe the only way to take on the BJP juggernaut is to combine all forces against it. However, leaders like Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav and KCR seem to be opposed to the idea.

Sources said during their recent meeting with Nitish Kumar and Sharad Pawar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had urged them to initiate dialogue with parties seemingly not too keen with the idea of the grand old party becoming a part of the non-BJP blueprint.

Stalin, Pawar, Left parties and RJD are said to be in favour of taking the Congress along.

Another idea is that parties be allowed to fight the BJP in their respective areas of influence/dominance to avoid any division of anti-BJP votes.

