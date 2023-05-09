Mistaken identity: Odisha man wrongly portrayed as fugitive Guddu Muslim, demands action for ‘character assassination’

Chandigarh, May 9
Guddu Muslim, a name that has been making the rounds across social media since assassination of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, has been fervidly trending on Twitter after several news outlets showed a video footage of an Odisha man claiming that he was the aforementioned fugitive gangster roaming on the street.
ओड़िशा-— Gaurav Singh Sengar (@sengarlive) May 9, 2023
ओड़िशा गुड्डू मुस्लिम वाला आज का वायरल वीडियो फ़र्ज़ी है,वीडियो में दिख रहे व्यक्ति ने कैमरे पर आकर खंडन कर दिया है !!
उड़िया में लिंक-विवरण !!https://t.co/OFlAeIW0bX
बाइट हिन्दी में -👇 pic.twitter.com/OM6O9HruhS
After the video got viral, the man, who was portrayed as Guddu Muslim, came in front of camera and revealed his true identity. He refuted the claims of news channels and said he was Sheikh Hamid Muhammad. He told that several people apprised him how news channels were playing his video claiming it to be of Guddu Muslim.
He said news outlets playing the video should be penalised and such character assassination should not happen.
Guddu Muslim is among 10 accused named in the high-profile Umesh Pal murder case in UP. Six of them have been killed and Guddu Muslim is among the four others who are currently on the run.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan’s arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander’s house in Lahore
Protests break out in Multan, Jhang, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura...
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court in corruption case
Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadeer trust case, hi...
‘May not get the chance to address you again...come out’: Imran Khan to people in pre-recorded video
‘You all should realise that fundamental rights, law and dem...
Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah’s statement on scrapping of 4pc Muslim quota in Karnataka
The Bench says public functionaries should exercise caution ...
Assam forms panel to see if state can outlaw polygamy
Committee will engage in extensive discussions with all stak...