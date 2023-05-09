Mistaken identity: Odisha man wrongly portrayed as fugitive Guddu Muslim, demands action for ‘character assassination’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 9

Guddu Muslim, a name that has been making the rounds across social media since assassination of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, has been fervidly trending on Twitter after several news outlets showed a video footage of an Odisha man claiming that he was the aforementioned fugitive gangster roaming on the street.

After the video got viral, the man, who was portrayed as Guddu Muslim, came in front of camera and revealed his true identity. He refuted the claims of news channels and said he was Sheikh Hamid Muhammad. He told that several people apprised him how news channels were playing his video claiming it to be of Guddu Muslim.

He said news outlets playing the video should be penalised and such character assassination should not happen.

Guddu Muslim is among 10 accused named in the high-profile Umesh Pal murder case in UP. Six of them have been killed and Guddu Muslim is among the four others who are currently on the run.

#Social Media #Twitter