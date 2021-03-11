Mistakes in DPRs cause of road accidents that kill more than 1.5 lakh annually, says Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai, August 21
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said mistakes in detailed project reports (DPRs) prepared by consultants were to blame for road accidents that kill more than 1.50 lakh people annually across the country.
The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways was speaking at the National Convention of Civil Engineers here.
“Every year, five lakh road accidents take place in the country, which claim the lives of more than 1.50 lakh people. It is only because of the mistakes made in the detailed project reports by consultants. Most DPRs are very conservative,” he claimed.
He said there was need to bring about qualitative changes in the preparing of DPRs, with emphasis on improving blind spots.
“I don’t know why it is so (DPRs being faulty) and the reasons behind it,” the senior BJP leader added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him