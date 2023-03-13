'Misuse' of central agencies, 2nd leg of Parliament session set to be stormy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

With Parliament set to reconvene after a month-long recess for the second leg of the Budget session tomorrow, Opposition parties are planning to corner the government on the alleged misuse of central probe agencies, the border standoff with China, price rise, unemployment and the Adani-Hindenburg row, while the top-most priority of the government will be the passage of the Finance Bill.

Ahead of session today, cong calls all-party meet Congress calls meeting of like-minded parties in Kharge’s chamber on Monday to chalk out a strategy for raising people’s issues

Oppn plans to corner govt on ‘misuse’ of central probe agencies, border standoff with China, price rise & Adani-Hindenburg row

Vice-President & RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar seeks views of leaders of all parties on ways to curb disruptions in the House

The government says passage of Finance Bill its top-most priority, will look into demands of the Opposition after that

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “…we will get the Finance Bill passed. After that, we’ll look into the demands of the Opposition....”

Trinamool Congress to raise price rise, unemployment

The session, which began on January 31, is likely to conclude on April 6.

Meanwhile, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar sought views of Opposition leaders on ways to curb disruptions in the House at a meeting at his residence today. The Opposition members raised the move to appoint Dhankhar’s personal staff on parliamentary committees.

Sources said during his interaction with floor leaders, Dhankhar mainly flagged the issue of whether disruptions can be allowed and if members can have a “free fall of information” in the name of free speech in the House as envisaged in Article 105 of the Constitution. The article deals with freedom of speech in Parliament with certain conditions.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted after the meeting, “Opposition parties are keen to play a constructive role in making the government accountable and would want a discussion on every burning issue facing the nation.”

The Congress has called a meeting of like-minded parties in Kharge’s chamber on Monday to raise people’s issues. The Congress is demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into allegations against the Adani Group. The key focus of the Opposition will be on the alleged misuse of probe agencies. Recently, eight parties and nine Opposition leaders had set the stage for a face-off in Parliament by writing to PM Narendra Modi on the alleged misuse of probe agencies questioning why leaders who had joined the BJP did not face ED or CBI raids. Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party and Uddhav Thackeray were among the signatories.

Recently, RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family faced heat from central agencies in the alleged land-for-jobs scam. The Samajwadi Party, Left parties and the DMK have also lodged strong protests against the alleged attack on the federal structure and “misuse” of institutions.

The Trinamool Congress is set to raise issues such as the LIC and SBI’s risk exposure, price rise, unemployment and “misuse” of central agencies.

The LIC and SBI’s exposure to the Adani Group was raised by various Opposition parties in the first leg of the Budget session, which saw multiple disruptions.

In light of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest in the Delhi excise policy case and continuing questioning of BRS leader K Kavitha, daughter of the Telangana Chief Minister, AAP and BRS leaders are expected to give notices for adjournment of proceedings in both Houses to discuss alleged misuse of central agencies.

(With PTI inputs)