 'Misuse' of central agencies, 2nd leg of Parliament session set to be stormy : The Tribune India

'Misuse' of central agencies, 2nd leg of Parliament session set to be stormy

V-P flags ‘free fall of info’ in name of free speech | Oppn questions move on appointments

'Misuse' of central agencies, 2nd leg of Parliament session set to be stormy

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar chairs an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

With Parliament set to reconvene after a month-long recess for the second leg of the Budget session tomorrow, Opposition parties are planning to corner the government on the alleged misuse of central probe agencies, the border standoff with China, price rise, unemployment and the Adani-Hindenburg row, while the top-most priority of the government will be the passage of the Finance Bill.

Ahead of session today, cong calls all-party meet

  • Congress calls meeting of like-minded parties in Kharge’s chamber on Monday to chalk out a strategy for raising people’s issues
  • Oppn plans to corner govt on ‘misuse’ of central probe agencies, border standoff with China, price rise & Adani-Hindenburg row
  • Vice-President & RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar seeks views of leaders of all parties on ways to curb disruptions in the House
  • The government says passage of Finance Bill its top-most priority, will look into demands of the Opposition after that

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “…we will get the Finance Bill passed. After that, we’ll look into the demands of the Opposition....”

Trinamool Congress to raise price rise, unemployment

The session, which began on January 31, is likely to conclude on April 6.

Meanwhile, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar sought views of Opposition leaders on ways to curb disruptions in the House at a meeting at his residence today. The Opposition members raised the move to appoint Dhankhar’s personal staff on parliamentary committees.

Sources said during his interaction with floor leaders, Dhankhar mainly flagged the issue of whether disruptions can be allowed and if members can have a “free fall of information” in the name of free speech in the House as envisaged in Article 105 of the Constitution. The article deals with freedom of speech in Parliament with certain conditions.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted after the meeting, “Opposition parties are keen to play a constructive role in making the government accountable and would want a discussion on every burning issue facing the nation.”

The Congress has called a meeting of like-minded parties in Kharge’s chamber on Monday to raise people’s issues. The Congress is demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into allegations against the Adani Group. The key focus of the Opposition will be on the alleged misuse of probe agencies. Recently, eight parties and nine Opposition leaders had set the stage for a face-off in Parliament by writing to PM Narendra Modi on the alleged misuse of probe agencies questioning why leaders who had joined the BJP did not face ED or CBI raids. Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party and Uddhav Thackeray were among the signatories.

Recently, RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family faced heat from central agencies in the alleged land-for-jobs scam. The Samajwadi Party, Left parties and the DMK have also lodged strong protests against the alleged attack on the federal structure and “misuse” of institutions.

The Trinamool Congress is set to raise issues such as the LIC and SBI’s risk exposure, price rise, unemployment and “misuse” of central agencies.

The LIC and SBI’s exposure to the Adani Group was raised by various Opposition parties in the first leg of the Budget session, which saw multiple disruptions.

In light of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest in the Delhi excise policy case and continuing questioning of BRS leader K Kavitha, daughter of the Telangana Chief Minister, AAP and BRS leaders are expected to give notices for adjournment of proceedings in both Houses to discuss alleged misuse of central agencies.

(With PTI inputs)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains to tie the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav

2
Nation

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

3
Delhi

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

4
Punjab

Two held for call spoofing pro-Khalistan message ahead of India-Australia Test match in Gujarat

5
Chandigarh

Sector 52-53 intersection at Chandigarh-Mohali border opens for commutation

6
World

'Red Alert' report urges Australia to prepare for war with China in 3 years

7
Haryana

Doctor thrashed by patient's attendants in Faridabad Civil Hospital; incident caught on CCTV

8
Sports

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards

9
J & K

Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K's Budgam

10
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: Naatu Naatu LIVE performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Oscars: Naatu Naatu live performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Satish Kaushik’s death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said that he would use ‘blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor’

Satish Kaushik's death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor'

Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...

30 injured as private bus overturns in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh

30 injured as private bus overturns in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

All the injured, said to be from Delhi, were returning from ...


Cities

View All

Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

4 of family booked on rape charge

Delhi man dies of electrocution

Sangrur youth dies of 'drug overdose'

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Month on, Sec 52-53 stretch opened to traffic

Month on, Sec 52-53 stretch opened to traffic

Parking firm director held for fake bank guarantees

Open house: Is the annual hike in essential service charges justified?

Chandigarh temperature crosses 30 °C

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

DTC to add 100 electric buses to its fleet by April first week

DDA to plant 1 lakh saplings at Shastri Park

2 Nigerians dupe women on pretext of marriage, arrested

Delhi Govt releases videos on ‘Happiness Curriculum’

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Depressed, man ends life

Kartapur police nab peddler, trace many theft cases to him

2 snatchers arrested

Free assistive devices given to 475 needy persons

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Man dies of ‘drug overdose’ at Chaunta village; four held

Man shot at over money dispute in Ludhiana

Violation of Building Bylaws: Activist challenges town planner’s claims of action against offenders

Refund Rs 11.45 lakh foreclosure charges to customer, bank told

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory