MLA Jignesh Mevani gets 6 months in jail

PTI

Ahmedabad, September 16

A court in Ahmedabad on Friday sentenced Gujarat Congress working president and MLA Jignesh Mevani and 18 others to six months’ simple imprisonment in a 2016 rioting case.

The case was related to a road blockade agitation staged by Mevani and his associates. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate PN Goswami, who also imposed a fine on Mevani and others, suspended their sentence till October 17 to enable them to file appeals. The case was registered against Mevani and 19 others at the University police station in 2016 for blocking a road to press their demand that an under-construction building of the law department of Gujarat University be named for Dr BR Ambedkar.

The FIR was registered under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code as well as sections of the Gujarat Police Act.