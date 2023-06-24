 Mob torches Manipur minister's godown, tries to burn down residence : The Tribune India

Mob torches Manipur minister's godown, tries to burn down residence

Security forces fire several rounds of teargas shells till midnight to prevent the mob from gheraoing his Khurai residence

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. ANI/file



PTI

Imphal, June 24

A group of people set on fire a private godown of Manipur minister L Susindro at Chingarel in Imphal East district, reducing it to ashes, police said on Saturday.

An attempt was also made to torch another property of the consumer and food affairs minister and his residence at Khurai in the same district on Friday night but timely intervention prevented it.

Security forces fired several rounds of teargas shells till midnight to prevent the mob from gheraoing his Khurai residence, police said.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

