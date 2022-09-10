...Mocks PM on Rajpath's rechristening

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today made light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move of renaming Rajpath as Kartavya Path as a mark of erasure of India's colonial past and said only those who could not offer future vision looked at the past.

"Those who cannot offer future vision take out things from the past. There is total bankruptcy on the future vision of the country. Changing names is an attempt to deflect attention," said Rahul while addressing a press conference on the second day of his “Bharat Jodo yatra” in Tamil Nadu.

Rahul cited "rising unemployment and inflation as problematic and unanimous concerns he was hearing from people during his yatra.

"We are not against the idea of corporate India. We are against unfairness. If there is unfairness taking place against farmers, small and medium businesses, we are against that and we will take action to make sure fairness prevails," said the Wayanad MP, reiterating his allegations that select business houses were controlling the country.