MoD gives 1 more month to submit pension papers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

The Ministry of Defence has extended the timeline to complete the annual identification by defence pensioners until June 25.

The earlier deadline ended last night and as many as 34,636 pensioners have not completed their annual identification -neither online nor through their respective banks. The annual identification process is statutory requirement for continued and timely credit of monthly pension.

These are the pensioners who are on the System for Pension Administration (SPARSH). Monthly pension for April 2022 was credited through a special one-time waiver for 58,275 pensioners. Since then some of the pensioners have provided documents, while 34,626 pensioners are still to do so.