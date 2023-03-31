MoD signs Rs 30,400 cr pacts for missiles, warships, radars

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

The Ministry of Defence today announced Rs 30,400 crore worth of contracts for missiles, warships and radars, with focus on indigenous manufacturing and strengthening air defence and attack abilities at sea and land.

A contract was inked with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for procurement of long-range next generation maritime mobile coastal batteries of the BrahMos missiles at a cost of more than Rs 1,700 crore. The delivery of the missiles is scheduled to commence from 2027.

BrahMos has already been inducted into the armed forces. Its range was capped at 290 km as per the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) regulations. India entered the MTCR regime in June 2016, allowing extension in range. The new missiles will go beyond 300 km.

The MoD has also signed contracts for improved Akash weapon system and 12 weapon-locating radars ‘Swathi’ for the Army at a cost of more than Rs 9,100 crore.

The contract for procuring improved Akash weapon system will add two more regiments of the system to Army’s air defence along the northern borders with China. It has an improved seeker technology and a 360-degree capability. Its indigenous content will go up from the present 82 per cent to 93 per cent by 2026-27. Bharat Dynamics Limited will execute it for Rs 8,160 crore. Around 60 per cent of the project cost will be awarded to the private industry, including MSMEs. A contract for Swathi radars was signed with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) at a cost of over Rs 990 crore. It is capable of locating enemy guns, mortars and rockets. The radars will be inducted into the armed forces within 24 months.

The MoD has signed contracts with Indian shipyards for acquisition of 11 next generation offshore patrol vessels and six next generation missile vessels (NGMVs) at an overall cost of Rs 19,600 crore. The contract for acquisition of 11 offshore patrol vessels was signed with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, at a cost of Rs 9,781 crore. Of the 11 ships, seven will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by GSL and four by GRSE. The delivery of the ships is scheduled to commence from September 2026.

The contract for acquisition of six missile vessels was signed with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) at a cost of Rs 9,805 crore. The delivery of ships is scheduled to commence from March 2027.