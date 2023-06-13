Model's death: Police probing negligence angle

PTI

Noida, June 12

The Noida Police have lodged an FIR and are probing any suspected negligence that led to the death of a 24-year-old model during a fashion show here, officials said on Monday.

Vanshika Chopra was participating in the fashion show held at a private studio in the Film City here on Sunday, when an iron lattice attached to a lighting structure fell on her, leading to her death, the police have said.

A volunteer at the show, identified as Agra resident Bobby Raj, also suffered injuries in the episode, after which he was hospitalised and is recuperating, a police official said.

Chopra lived in the Gaur City area of Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension, the official said.

“Some workers at the event and the organisers were questioned in connection with the episode. The police have received a complaint from the brother of the deceased and an FIR has been lodged under Section 304-A of the IPC against unidentified persons,” the police official said.