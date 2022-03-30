Modi: BJP only party to recognise contribution of all former PMs

New Delhi, March 29
With a museum dedicated to all former PMs of India set to be inaugurated on April 14, PM Narendra Modi today said the BJP was the only party in power that recognised the contribution of every PM.
Dedicated museum to open on April 14
- A museum dedicated to all former PMs of India set to be inaugurated on April 14
- This is essentially a gratitude towards all our former PMs, a BJP parliamentarian said
Ahead of the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar on April 14, PM Modi at the BJP's parliamentary party meeting asked party MPs to reach out to people, especially the disadvantaged sections like Scheduled Castes to highlight various government programmes for their welfare.
The PM asked the MPs to undertake various programmes as part of “Samajik Nyay Pakhwada”. Quoting him, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the PM urged BJP lawmakers to spread awareness about Central welfare schemes like housing, nutrition and free grain. The PM also suggested MNREGA funds should be utilised to build ponds as part of the ongoing “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. He urged MPs and ministers to visit “aspirational districts” — a term for underdeveloped districts — and hold programmes there.
A resolution thanking Modi for extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna, the free ration scheme, for another six months was passed at the meeting.
The BJP has often accused the Congress of glorifying the PMs from the ruling Nehru-Gandhi family, while ignoring others. Party leaders called the museum as democratisation of national recognition and articulation of popular gratitude towards all former PMs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 5.60
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against...
Biden's point-person on Russian sanctions to visit India today to discuss 'consequences' of war against Ukraine: White House
Singh's trip coincides with the visit of Russian Foreign Min...