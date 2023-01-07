Modi chairs Chief Secys' meet, focus on rapid economic growth

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the second edition of the conference of Chief Secretaries here today, termed it a wonderful forum to exchange views on important policy-related subjects and strengthen team spirit to take India to newer heights.

In a tweet, PM Modi said: “Attending the conference of Chief Secretaries. This is a wonderful forum to exchange views on important policy-related subjects and to strengthen team spirit to take India to newer heights.”

The three-day conference, in which Secretaries of the central ministries are also participating, is mainly focused on ensuring how districts can be developed as proponents of growth and development to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2026-27, officials said.

Many young district collectors and magistrates from states and Union Territories are also attending the meeting to brainstorm several issues, as the exercise is to herald a new era of cooperative federalism, they added.

Several of the politically contentious matters, which have adverse economic ramifications, might also get flagged during the deliberations, the sources said, while noting that on the agenda was rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the states.

At the root of the conference is the thinking that cooperative federalism, through central ministries and departments working together with states, is an essential pillar for the development and progress of new India, the officials said, adding PM Modi conceptualised the conference and its inaugural edition was held in Dharamsala.

PMO sources say this is not an isolated example when PM Modi has leveraged cooperative federalism to usher in efficiency and synergy to respond to the many of India’s challenges.

For newer heights

Three-day conference

