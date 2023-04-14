Modi distributes job letters to 71K recruits, Congress calls it 'stunt'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said those ridiculing the Mudra loan scheme lacked understanding of the common man’s capabilities, as he virtually handed over appointment letters to 71,506 new recruits in central government departments.

The Congress, however, hit back saying the governance in the country had become “maximum tamasha” with party president Mallikarjun Kharge claiming that it was “too little, too late”, which could be summed up only as a “stunt”.

Addressing the new recruits through videoconferencing, PM Modi said the “new India” was moving ahead with new policies and strategies in the field of technology and infrastructure, which were “proactive”, as the “reactive approach” was now a matter of the past.

Modi asserted that the Mudra loan scheme for small and micro enterprises had created more than eight crore entrepreneurs, and this had opened the doors to new possibilities.

Without naming former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who recently questioned the Mudra scheme and wondered what kind of businesses could be started with a loan of Rs 50,000, the Prime Minister took a swipe at him by saying those who “consider themselves big economists” and gave “loans on the phone” to big businessmen were “ridiculing” the scheme.

Claiming that microfinance did a lot in strengthening grassroots economy, Modi said Rs 23 lakh crore loan had been given under the scheme with 70 per cent of beneficiaries being women.

Modi cited many figures to underline the scale of change since he came to power in 2014. Only 20,000 km of rail line was electrified in the seven decades till 2014, but the figure reached 40,000 km in the past nine years, he said, adding against only 600 m of Metro line built per month earlier, it was six km now.

Meanwhile, Congress president Kharge tweeted, “Modiji is again distributing ‘recruitment letters’ in the name of employment. In all, 50,000 letters are from the Ministry of Railways alone. There are 3,01,750 vacancies in the Railways. About 30 lakh posts are vacant in government ministries.”

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also hit out at the government. “Governance has become maximum tamasha for the Prime Minister. His Rozgar Mela is actually a monument of unemployment caused by lakhs of MSME closures in the past nine years.”

For developed India The government is committed to providing the right opportunities for the talent and energy of the youth to achieve the resolves of a developed India. — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Too little, too late Modiji is again distributing ‘recruitment letters’ in the name of employment. Too little, too late. This aptly sums up the stunt done in the 10th year of the Modi government. — Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president

