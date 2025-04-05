Modi flags safety of minorities in first meet with Yunus post-Hasina exit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised India’s concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh during his first meeting with interim government head Muhammad Yunus. The meeting was held amid New Delhi’s strained ties with Dhaka following the ouster of long-time Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.

The talks, held on the sidelines of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit in Bangkok, also saw Modi urging Dhaka to avoid “rhetoric that vitiates the environment”.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry stated that Yunus raised key issues, including the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, the Teesta water-sharing agreement and the renewal of the Ganga Water Treaty. Discussions also touched on alleged extremism and minority persecution in Bangladesh.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of Yunus’ recent remarks on India’s northeast region and Bangladesh’s outreach to China for investments, which have raised concerns in New Delhi over the security of the strategically vital Siliguri Corridor, also known as the “Chicken’s Neck”. His comments had earlier drawn sharp reactions from Indian leaders.

The high-profile engagement is expected to ease tensions between the two neighbours, marking their second top-level meeting this year. In February, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Bangladesh’s Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain in Muscat during the Indian Ocean Conference.

Posting on social media, Modi wrote, “India remains committed to a constructive and people-centric relationship with Bangladesh. I reiterated India’s support for peace, stability, inclusivity and democracy in Bangladesh. We discussed measures to prevent illegal border crossings and expressed serious concern over the safety of Hindus and other minorities.”

Relations between India and Bangladesh have deteriorated since the regime change in Dhaka, with New Delhi pressing for minority protections. Tensions have also flared over the asylum sought by former PM Hasina in India after her government’s collapse, as well as Dhaka’s objections to India’s border fencing project. Both nations have summoned each other’s envoys to voice disagreements.

Modi stressed the need for strict border enforcement to prevent illegal crossings, particularly at night, and proposed bilateral mechanisms to address security concerns. He reaffirmed India’s support for a stable and inclusive Bangladesh, expressing confidence that mutual issues could be resolved through dialogue. The PM also congratulated Bangladesh on assuming the BIMSTEC chairmanship.

The PM, meanwhile, also met with his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli. In a social media post, Modi termed the meeting as “productive” and reaffirmed India’s commitment to its ties with Nepal. “Discussed various facets of ties, particularly in energy, connectivity, culture and digital technology,” the PM said.