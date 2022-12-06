Modi flouted election code, claims Oppn

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 5

The Opposition has accused the Election Commission (EC) of turning a blind eye to alleged violation of model code of conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reportedly held a road show on Monday while on his way to cast his vote in Ahmedabad.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also criticised the Prime Minister for holding a road show on the day of elections. “We, political parties, have to abide by the EC rules. On an election day, road shows are banned. But they (Modi and the BJP) are special people,” she said at the Kolkata airport before leaving for Delhi to take part in the preparatory meeting convened by Modi for the G20 summit.

The Congress also lashed out at Modi for flouting the code of conduct. “The government, the party, the administration, the election machinery, everything is rolled into one in Gujarat,” Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson, told the media here.

The BJP, however, claimed no road show was held in Ahmedabad. Its spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said, “The PM’s cavalcade was parked a little far from the polling booth and the PM walked up to the polling booth to cast his vote. This is what Pawan Khera is talking about. What would you do as a citizen? You won’t drive inside the polling booth with your vehicle, will you?”