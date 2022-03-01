Modi: Gati Shakti to boost public-private partnership

New Delhi, February 28
Exhorting corporate houses to invest in the infrastructure sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday talked about how the Gati Shakti project would reduce compliance burden and bring down the time and cost overrun of projects.
Addressing a post-budget webinar on the Gati Shakti project, the PM urged the private sector to use data on infrastructure, forest and industrial estates available in the National Master Plan for planning their investment.
In PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, more than 400 data layers were available, he said, adding that not just the existing and proposed infrastructure but also information about forestland and industrial estate could be accessed from the master plan.
“It will be possible to get project alignment and clearances at the DPR (Detailed Project Report) stage itself. This will be helpful in reducing your (private investors) compliance burden,” he said.
“PM Gati Shakti will ensure true public-private partnership in infrastructure creation, from infrastructure planning to development and utilisation stage,” PM Modi added.
The PM asked state governments to make the PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan as base for their projects.
