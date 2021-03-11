Modi given wings to dreams of every Indian, says Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given wings to the dreams and aspirations of every citizen of the country and instilled in them new confidence ever since he assumed power at the Centre eight years ago.

In a series of tweets in Hindi on the Modi government completing eight years in power, Shah said in the form of Modi, India had got leadership in which every section had faith and pride.

“Considering power as a medium of service, the PM gave rights to the poor, farmers, women and the underprivileged, which instilled their faith in democracy,” he tweeted.