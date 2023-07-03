Modi government can break parties but has no time for security forces: Congress

New Delhi, July 3
Claiming that there are two lakh vacancies in the security forces, Congress on Monday said while the Narendra Modi-led government has all the time to break political parties, it has no time to fill in important vacancies in the security forces.
"Those who trumpet 'Nationalism' on a daily basis, have betrayed our Armed Forces like no other!” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a tweet.
"Currently, there are more than two lakh vacancies in the armed forces and central armed police forces", Kharge said.
Agnipath Scheme is the explicit admission that the Modi government does not have funds for our soldiers, he added.
The Congress chief alleged that the Modi government has betrayed the Defence community on OROP implementation and created a divide among the "brave jawans" by inducing large scale anomalies in OROP-2.
"For Modi Govt & the BJP, National Security is not a National priority. Only betraying the mandate of the people is their priority", Kharge said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs
Jitendra Awhad, whom the NCP has appointed leader of opposit...
Need to fight forces creating communal divide: NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Pawar pays tribute to his mentor and Maharashtra’s first CM ...
Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, claims Saamana
Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the NCP to beco...
Maharashtra political theatre: can Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray sway voters' sentiments in 2024
In 2019, Sharad Pawar had managed to turn the tables on BJP
Next Opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18, says Congress
The first such meeting was held in Bihar’s Patna on June 23