Modi government can break parties but has no time for security forces: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 3

Claiming that there are two lakh vacancies in the security forces, Congress on Monday said while the Narendra Modi-led government has all the time to break political parties, it has no time to fill in important vacancies in the security forces.

"Those who trumpet 'Nationalism' on a daily basis, have betrayed our Armed Forces like no other!” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a tweet.

"Currently, there are more than two lakh vacancies in the armed forces and central armed police forces", Kharge said.

Agnipath Scheme is the explicit admission that the Modi government does not have funds for our soldiers, he added.

The Congress chief alleged that the Modi government has betrayed the Defence community on OROP implementation and created a divide among the "brave jawans" by inducing large scale anomalies in OROP-2.

"For Modi Govt & the BJP, National Security is not a National priority. Only betraying the mandate of the people is their priority", Kharge said.