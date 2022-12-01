Modi govt robbing poor students of scholarships: Cong

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 30

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asked the Modi government what it would gain by “snatching away” the money from poor students, a day after it stopped scholarships for minority students of Classes I to VIII.

On Tuesday, the government limited its pre-matric scholarship scheme meant for minority communities to students of Classes IX and X, stating that the Right to Education (RTE) Act covered compulsory education up to Class VIII for all students.

Earlier, the pre-matric scholarship used to cover education for grades I to VIII as well as for students belonging to minority communities. SC and ST students are covered from Classes IX and X only on a full-time basis under the pre-matric scholarship scheme.

“Narendra Modiji, your government has discontinued pre-matric scholarship meant for SC, ST, OBC and minority students of Class I to VIII. What is the point of depriving scholarships to poor students? How much will your government earn or save by snatching this money from poor students?” Kharge asked.

The government, in a notice, justified its decision by underlining that the RTE Act makes it obligatory for the government to provide free and compulsory elementary education (Classes I to VIII) to each and every child.