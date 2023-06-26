 Modi govt to root out drugs from India; not allow smuggling of narcotics through country, says Amit Shah : The Tribune India

Modi govt to root out drugs from India; not allow smuggling of narcotics through country, says Amit Shah

In a video message on the International Day Against Drug Abuse, Shah says the home ministry has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics and the results of this approach have started coming in

Modi govt to root out drugs from India; not allow smuggling of narcotics through country, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, June 26

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the Narendra Modi government will root out the menace of drugs from India and will not allow the smuggling of narcotics through the country.

In a video message on the International Day Against Drug Abuse, Shah said the home ministry has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics and the results of this approach have started coming in.

Shah said, "We have decided that we will not allow any kind of narcotics trade in India nor will we allow any drugs to be smuggled through India."

He further said, "I fully believe that with coordinated efforts, we will be successful in rooting out the menace of drugs and achieve our goal of a drugs-free India. We will not rest until this fight against drugs is won."        

The war against drugs has been continuing, Shah said, and because of this coordinated action, narcotics worth Rs 22,000 crore were seized between 2014 and 2022. This is 30 times higher than the drugs worth Rs 768 crore that was seized between 2006 and 2013, he added.

He said cases against drug peddlers have increased by 181 per cent -- from 1,257 cases between 2006 and 2013 to 3,544 between 2014 and 2022.

Besides, he said, six lakh kilogrammes of drugs have been destroyed in the country since June 2022. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked for traffic due to flash flood near Aut in Mandi

2
Nation

'Bombed six Muslim nations': Sitharaman slams Obama for comments on Indian Muslims

3
Amritsar

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

4
Delhi

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

5
Nation

150 seat cap for new medical colleges from 2024

6
Nation

Woman swallows 59 capsules containing cocaine worth Rs 11 crore; caught at Delhi airport

7
Nation

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

8
Trending

‘You can’t see me’: PM Modi ‘does a John Cena’ as WWE wrestler shares Instagram post; netizens can’t keep calm

9
Diaspora

Man convicted of killing Sikh taxi driver in dispute over fare in UK

10
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar announces approval to metro connectivity between Ballabgarh and Palwal

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Manipur

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Manipur

Sources say the meeting takes place after Union Home Ministe...

US-India friendship among ‘most consequential’ in world: President Biden

US-India friendship among 'most consequential' in world, tweets President Biden; PM Modi reacts

Biden tweets on PM Modi’s recent visit

12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam

12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam

7 injured in the accident

Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides

Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides

The highway has been blocked since Sunday evening because of...

Rain lashes several parts of Punjab, Haryana

Rain lashes several parts of Punjab, Haryana

In Punjab, Amritsar is the wettest place with the rainfall r...


Cities

View All

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Rain brings respite from heat, humidity

Knotty affair: Dangling wires over road opposite BBK college annoy shopkeepers, residents

Tributes paid to Banda Bahadur

Shots fired at Bajrang Dal leader’s shop in Batala

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Power cuts, Bathinda residents block NH

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Mohali admn on toes, says no need to panic

Monsoon to hit Chandigarh tricity in 2 days

First waste plant under RWAs in Chandigarh to get rolling soon

Kidney transplant waiting list down to 2 months at PGI, Chandigarh

Will redevelop Delhi’s MCD schools in 5-7 years: Arvind Kejriwal

Will redevelop Delhi’s MCD schools in 5-7 years: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal demands L-G's resignation over Pragati Maidan robbery

Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station after touching pole

Stay away from electricity poles during rain: BSES

Right to travel abroad is valuable fundamental right, says Delhi court

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur man becomes deputy sheriff in US county

Kapurthala’s Keedi village gets sewerage in a day

Kapurthala ASI booked for graft, trespassing

Jalandhar residents oppose gate installation at Park Lane

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Cable mess: Dangling wires at BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar an eyesore

Residents bear brunt of extended power cut

Demanding pollution-free water bodies, activists hold padyatra

Stolen car used in murder bid

Expect showers this week: Met

Expect showers this week: Met

Patiala club beat Agra academy by 4 wkts

Man held with 11-gram heroin