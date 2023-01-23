PM Narendra Modi lauds CJI's pitch for Supreme Court judgments in regional languages, shares his video

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday batted for the availability of Supreme Court judgments in regional Indian languages, lauding Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for stressing the need for translating apex court orders in a language that people can understand.

The Prime Minister shared a video where the CJI is heard making a case for translation of judgments in Indian languages.

Legal curriculum in 22 languages Modi lauds CJI for stressing the need for translating apex court orders in a language that people understand

Shares a video where the CJI is heard making a case for translation of judgments in Indian languages

Says government has initiated the process of drafting legal education curriculum in 22 official Indian languages

“At a recent function, CJI DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters,” the PM said, adding that India had several languages, which added to its cultural vibrancy.

“The Central Government is undertaking numerous efforts to encourage Indian languages, including giving the option of studying subjects like engineering and medicine in one’s matru bhasha,” the PM said.

Bats for ‘matru bhasha’ The Centre is undertaking efforts to encourage Indian languages, including providing the option of studying subjects like engineering and medicine in one’s matru bhasha. —Narendra Modi, PM

In the video shared by the PM, the CJI is heard underlining the need for democratising justice delivery through translation of SC judgments. “The next step of our mission is to provide translated copies of Supreme Court judgments in every Indian language,” says the CJI. Speaking for a rural litigant, who has no knowledge of English, CJI Chadrachud says, “What good is it (SC judgments in English) to a rural litigant who does not understand the tenor or language or the niceties of English? So unless we reach out to our citizens in a language which they can understand, in a manner which they can comprehend, the work we do is not reaching 99% of our population.”

The PM’s remarks come at a time of the government’s intensified efforts to make legal education curriculum available in all 22 scheduled languages.

The government’s high powered committee (Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti) for the promotion of Indian languages, working under the aegis of the Education Ministry, is confident of making 75 textbooks of law education available in 12 major Indian languages, including Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu, by the 2023-24 academic session, and later produce the entire legal education curriculum in 22 official Indian languages.

Under the existing scenario, the Bar Council of India mandates English as the medium of legal education instruction.

The BCI, however, permits teaching bilingually (English and a regional language) and also permits students to write exams in 12 languages.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #narendra modi #supreme court