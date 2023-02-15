Modi leads nation in paying tribute to Pulwama martyrs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today led the nation in paying tribute to CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama in 2019.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice.” Over 40 soldiers had died after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the nation could never forget their sacrifice. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to the bravehearts saying the entire nation stood firmly with their families. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted: “Homage to our courageous jawans. We pay tribute by maintaining our vigil and countering cross-border terrorism.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the soldiers in a tweet: “A heartfelt tribute to the brave martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack. India will always remember his supreme sacrifice.” However, a few of the Congress have questioned the Pulwama attack and the Balakot airstrikes.