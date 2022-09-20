Narendra Modi not behind ‘misuse’ of central agencies, says Mamata Banerjee

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 19

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today gave clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to the alleged excesses by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the state. That blame should go to the “BJP leaders (who) are conspiring”, she said adding that the CBI now reports to the Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah.

“Businessmen are also leaving the country and running away. They are running away because of fear and misuse of ED and CBI. I don’t think Modi has done this,” she told the Assembly during a debate that preceded passing of a resolution against central investigative agencies.

Now, cbi reports to Home ministry Many of you don’t know that the CBI doesn’t report to the Prime Minister’s Office any more. It reports to the Home Ministry. — Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister

“Many of you don’t know that the CBI doesn’t report to the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) any more. It reports to the Home Ministry. Some BJP leaders are conspiring and they go to Nizam Palace often,” she said. Nizam Palace is the name of the building where the CBI office in Kolkata is located.

Opposition parties have often accused the Centre of using central investigative agencies against Opposition leaders. The allegation was taken forward by the West Bengal Assembly on Monday by passing a resolution against CBI, ED and other federal agencies. The resolution was backed by 189 MLAs while 64 voted against it. Mamata, who had a one-on-one meeting with Modi when she last visited Delhi in July, however, exonerated the PM from the charge of setting the agencies against BJP’s opponents.

Banerjee launched a scathing attack against Leader of Opposition and BJP member Suvendu Adhikari – her former colleague-turned-political foe. “How many raids have been conducted at the house of your leader?” Banerjee asked BJP MLAs.

