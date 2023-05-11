Modi raises Karnataka at Rajasthan rally

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

Even as polling for Assembly elections was in progress in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Congress from Rajasthan, accusing the party of politicising the plight of a group of Karnataka tribals in Sudan.

While sounding the election bugle in Rajasthan which goes to polls later this year, the PM seemed keen to send a message across to the voters of Karnataka by way of his speeches in Rajasthan.

Speaking at a programme at Mount Abu in Rajasthan, Modi said the Congress had put the lives of Karnataka’s Hakki Pikki tribals stranded in Sudan “in danger”.

Modi said, “The BJP government was trying to get them out of Sudan quietly but the Congress started making noise here.

“They needed to be rescued quietly but the Congressmen made everything public and by making such mistakes, they put the lives of these people in danger,” the PM said.

The Congress, he added, was waiting for “one or two tribals” to get shot so that they could “grab Modi by the neck” and play politics in Karnataka. But the party, he added, “missed out on something crucial”.

Earlier today, while speaking at Nathdwara in Rajasthan after kicking off projects worth Rs 5,500 crore there, the PM repeated his by now well-known lament about previous governments conceding to the demand of short-term electoral gains and not showing any vision for futuristic infrastructure planning.

This attracted an angry statement from Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot who was present at the Nathdwara event. The statement, tweeted by Gehlot, said Modi got a “well-groomed country which was a result of 67 years of development works carried out post-independence”.