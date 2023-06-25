Modi reaches Egypt on two-day visit, 1st by Indian PM in 26 years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his two-day maiden state visit to Egypt by holding discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly and top Cabinet ministers on deepening trade relations and further strengthening the strategic partnership.

PM Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome by the members of the Indian diaspora in Cairo. ANI

This is the first bilateral trip to Egypt by an Indian Prime Minister in 26 years, noted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. “Discussions focused on deepening cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people-to-people ties,” Bagchi tweeted. The Prime Minister also met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora. He also met members the Bohra community.

Earlier in a special gesture, PM Modi was welcomed at the airport by his Egyptian counterpart with a warm embrace, accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour.

On Sunday, PM Modi will visit Al Hakim Mosque followed by a visit to Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Egypt and Palestine during the World War I. Around noon, the PM will hold two rounds of meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi that will witness the signing of various pacts. The PM will then depart for India.

Earlier, waving the Tricolour, members of the Indian community greeted the PM with chants of “Modi, Modi” and “Vande Mataram” when he reached a hotel in Cairo. Jena, an Egyptian woman, sang Kishore Kumar-Manna Dey duet “Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge”.

