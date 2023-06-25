Modi reaches Egypt on two-day visit, 1st by Indian PM in 26 years

New Delhi, June 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his two-day maiden state visit to Egypt by holding discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly and top Cabinet ministers on deepening trade relations and further strengthening the strategic partnership.
This is the first bilateral trip to Egypt by an Indian Prime Minister in 26 years, noted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. “Discussions focused on deepening cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people-to-people ties,” Bagchi tweeted. The Prime Minister also met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora. He also met members the Bohra community.
Earlier in a special gesture, PM Modi was welcomed at the airport by his Egyptian counterpart with a warm embrace, accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour.
On Sunday, PM Modi will visit Al Hakim Mosque followed by a visit to Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Egypt and Palestine during the World War I. Around noon, the PM will hold two rounds of meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi that will witness the signing of various pacts. The PM will then depart for India.
Earlier, waving the Tricolour, members of the Indian community greeted the PM with chants of “Modi, Modi” and “Vande Mataram” when he reached a hotel in Cairo. Jena, an Egyptian woman, sang Kishore Kumar-Manna Dey duet “Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge”.
‘Ye dosti’, ‘Modi’ chants greet PM
- PM Modi arrives in Cairo in a first bilateral trip to Egypt by an Indian PM in 26 years
- Welcomed at airport by his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly
- Indians raised ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans; an Egyptian girl sang ‘Ye dosti’ from ‘Sholay’
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur closer to normalcy: Amit Shah at all-party meet
Says no violence-related death since June 13 | Cong-led Oppn...
India, US indispensable to each other after ‘beautiful’ journey in 9 years: PM Modi
Terms last engagement with diaspora as ‘sweet dish after a m...
Not 8%, India eyes 20% local content in drones
$3 billion deal with US firm