Modi strengthened democracy: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made major contributions to democracy by liberating the country from the clutches of casteism, dynastic politics and appeasement policies, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the valedictory function of the day-long national conclave on ‘Mann ki Baat’, which will complete 100 episodes this Sunday.

Shah said as long as the thought was polluted by casteism, dynastic politics and appeasement, opinions could never be objective and unbiased. Earlier, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the conclave in the presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.