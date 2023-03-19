Modi: Success of Indian democracy hurting some

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 18

Breaking his silence on the BJP-Rahul Gandhi face-off over the latter’s “Indian democratic decline” remark in London, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the “success of Indian democracy was hurting some people and that is why they are attacking it.”

Noting that the world and intellectuals viewed India as a bright spot, he said despite the ongoing attacks — a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi — India would move on and meet its goals. He was speaking at a media conclave.

The Prime Minister said Indian democracy had delivered and exhibited its strength to the world. “Midst so many auspicious things happening in the country, some people have taken it upon themselves to apply ‘kaala tika’. Talk of pessimism, showing the country in poor light and undermining the morale of the country — these things also happen.”