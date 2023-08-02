Modi surname case: Not guilty, wouldn’t apologise, Rahul Gandhi tells Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 2

Asserting that he was not guilty of criminal defamation for his ‘Modi surname’ remark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that he will not apologise for his comments for which he has been convicted and sentenced to two-year imprisonment by a Surat court.

“The petitioner maintains and has always maintained that he is not guilty of offence and that the conviction is unsustainable and if he had to apologise and compound the offence, he would have done it much earlier”, Gandhi said in his rejoinder filed in the top court.

“Using the criminal process and the consequences under the Representation of Peoples' Act to arm twist the petitioner into apologising for no fault, is gross abuse of the judicial process and ought not to be countenanced,” the Congress leader submitted.

Gandhi’s rejoinder – which comes ahead of the August 4 hearing on his petition against the Gujarat High Court’s July 7 order refusing to stay his conviction in the case – is in response to complainant Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi’s affidavit calling him "arrogant" for not showing repentance and apologising for the remark.

A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai – which had on July 21 refused to order immediate suspension of the Gujarat High Court's order refusing to stay Gandhi’s conviction in the 'Modi surname criminal defamation case’, would consider his affidavit on Friday.

Following a Surat court’s March 23 verdict convicting him in the defamation case and giving him two-year imprisonment, Gandhi – elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019 - was disqualified as an MP under the Representation of the People Act. A stay on conviction would pave the way for his reinstatement as an MP.

Gandhi questioned the trial court’s decision to award him the maximum punishment for criminal defamation, contending it’s a “rarity in a criminal defamation case”.

Noting that Gandhi was already facing 10 criminal cases across India, Justice Hemant Prachchhak of the Gujarat High Court had said there was no reasonable ground to stay the conviction and the magisterial court’s order was “just, proper and legal”.

However, even after dismissal of his plea for stay of conviction by the Sessions Court and the HC, Rahul Gandhi will not go to jail as his sentence remained suspended.

#Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Supreme Court