Modi to address Biden-hosted summit on Covid

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the second global virtual summit on Covid on Thursday being hosted by US President Joe Biden, said a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.

“The summit intends to galvanise new actions to address the challenges of the pandemic and build stronger global health security architecture,” it said. PM Modi had participated in the first global virtual summit on Covid hosted by Biden on September 22 last year.

The PM will deliver his remarks in the opening session of the summit on theme “Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritising Preparedness”.

“India is playing a key role in ongoing global efforts to combat the pandemic by supplying safe and affordable vaccines, medicines, development of low-cost indigenous technologies to test and treat, genomic surveillance and capacity building for health care workers,” said the release. “India is also proactively engaged in multilateral fora with the objective of strengthening and reforming the global health security architecture with the WHO at its centre,” it noted.