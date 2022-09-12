Modi to attend SCO summit, may meet Xi

New Delhi, September 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 15 to 16 to attend the 22nd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s summit, stated an MEA press release.
This is the fifth SCO summit in which India, a late entrant to the grouping, will participate as a full member.
Though the possibility of a meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping is in focus, of equal importance will be his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite close ties with Moscow, the two leaders have not met since December last year though they have spoken several times on the phone. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had visited Delhi in March.
PM Modi will also come face to face with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and this will be the first time the two leaders will meet at a shared platform.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod
Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words
SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms
Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...
Won't mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Ghulam Nabi Azad
'Congress drifting into abyss by losing elections after elec...