PM Modi to meet Joe Biden at Quad summit in May

New Delhi, April 28
Top leaders of the Quadrilateral, or Quad, comprising India, US, Australia and Japan will meet in Japan in the second half of May.
US President Joe Biden would travel to South Korea and Japan from May 20 to 24 and attend the Quad summit in Tokyo, during which he would also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, adding that details of the meeting were awaited. The last meeting of the top Quad leadership was held in September last year.
While Prime Minister Modi, Biden and Australia PM Scott Morrison have attended Quad meetings together, Japanese PM Kishida Fumio would be making his maiden appearance at the summit.
