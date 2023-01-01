Modi will be PM in 2024 too: Sarma

New Delhi, December 31
Senior BJP leader and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the Opposition could have as many PM candidates as it pleased, but there would only be one PM in 2024 and he was Narendra Modi.
Sarma was responding to Congress leader Kamal Nath’s remarks that Rahul Gandhi would be the PM face of the Opposition in the 2024 General Election.
Sarma also took jibes at Rahul who earlier today said that he considered “RSS and BJP his gurus as they taught him what not to do”. “...he should go to Nagpur and give guru dakshina,” said Sarma.
