Money laundering case: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik seeks interim bail on medical grounds

Mumbai, April 28
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, sought interim bail on medical grounds from a special PMLA court here on Thursday.
Malik, 62, had earlier told the court that he was unwell due to kidney ailments and had swelling in his legs.
The NCP leader, who is currently in judicial custody, was arrested on February 23 by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
His advocate Tarraq Sayyed moved the plea for interim bail before special judge RN Rokade. The court is likely to hear the plea on Monday.
The ED's case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and others.
The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
The ED earlier this month filed an over 5,000-page charge sheet in the case against Malik.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors