Money-laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody by 14 days

PTI

Mumbai, September 5

A special court here on Monday extended Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody by 14 days in a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai ‘chawl’.

Raut, 60, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon.

He was produced before special PMLA judge MG Deshpande at the end of his judicial remand on Monday.