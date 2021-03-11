Monsoon advances over Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 16

Amid the blistering heat up north, the much-awaited Southwest Monsoon today advanced into some parts of south Bay of Bengal, most parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea, the IMD announced.

As per the normal dates of monsoon, the onset over Andaman Sea is around May 22.

The progress so far has generated hopes of its early arrival over Kerala and further movement of the current through the mainland reeling under unusually high temperatures. The weather office has predicted May 27 as the date of its arrival over Kerala shores, earlier than the usual date of June 1.

At the same time, officials also say that there is no direct association of the date of monsoon advance over Andaman Sea either with the date of onset over Kerala or with progress or rainfall over the country.

The conditions are favourable for its further advance during the next 2-3 days, the IMD said.

“In view of strengthening of southwesterlies in the lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity and persistent cloudiness over the area, the Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of South Bay of Bengal, most part of Andaman Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea today.

“The conditions are favourable for its further advance into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during next two to three days,” it said.

Meanwhile, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph also likely over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal till May 18.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/ gusty winds with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next five days

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka on May 18.